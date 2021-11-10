‘Investor Interest In Tech Is Exceptional’ says HULT Private Capital
Boutique City investment firm respond to latest UK tech acquisitions
That, to me, suggests this is exactly the buyout level investors should be looking at.”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The whisper of private equity acquisitions has not dulled in the slightest, with discussions of multi-million pound takeovers continuing well into the post-pandemic recovery on both sides of the Atlantic.
British software specialist, Blue Prism, has been in the sights of US investor, Vista, for a while but takeover plans appear to be at risk. Shareholders who hold a combined total of 30 percent of the tech firm are petitioning against the sale on the grounds of undervaluation. The shareholders have made it clear they believe had the company not been mismanaged, the bid from Vista would have stood far higher than the current £11.25 per share that was agreed in September.
John Hudson, senior investment advisor at HULT Private Capital and champion of private equity takeovers said ‘Blue Prism has a precarious record when it comes to it’s share price. Since going to market in 2016, we have seen it reach it’s peak in September 2018, and now although it has lost more than 50% of that value, we are seeing it return to levels it has seemed most comfortable at over the years. That, to me, suggests this is exactly the buyout level investors should be looking at.’
There is no doubt why Blue Prism is an attractive acquisition; specializing in the computerised automation of processes, their software is the kind that most companies will need to turn to in order to keep up with the demands of a new world. The robotic streamlining of operational functions is key in increasing efficiency, decreasing operating costs and improving service performance.
It isn’t just the acquisition of British companies that we are seeing at the moment. Nottingham based Ideagen PLC are growing at a rapid pace, confirming they have officially struck a £57.7 million deal to acquire a Sydney based technology company. The takeover of Australian compliance software provider, CompliSpace, is their biggest to date, with spectators detailing this as just another reason the UK is not to be overlooked in favour of Silicone Valley when it comes to tech.
