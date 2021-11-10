RFID in Healthcare Market Size 2021-2027:Growth and Analysis By Top Keyplayers

Emergen Research Logo

The Increasing RFID penetration in different sectors and IoT development are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research on the RFID in Healthcare market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the RFID in Healthcare industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants.

It is expected that high operating costs linked to the healthcare sector would accelerate the adoption of RFID technology in healthcare organizations. Pharmaceutical firms, suppliers of medical instruments, hospitals, and many other healthcare entities leverage this technology to monitor the cost of inventories. RFID technology allows these companies to manage their inventories effectively and help prevent situations of stock-out and over-stocking. RFID tags allow surgical staff to easily monitor the medical devices used in operation theatres, thereby increasing patient safety.

To avail Sample Copy of report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/7

Further key findings

Increased use of tags is expected to boost the market during the projected period for monitoring various properties, patients, staff, drug products, and supported blood. The segment held a market share of 62.2% in the year 2019.

Due to the growing need to identify fake drug products and demand for inventory management, the pharmaceutical monitoring application segment is the leader in the adoption of RFID technology. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Due to the growing number of hospitals and the presence of patient safety laws, North America has dominated the global market. The US is the region's biggest market, helping to make this technology more popular in healthcare. The regional growth is driven by high awareness of the advantages of incorporating RFID together with growing concern about the risk of medication errors.

To request for discount copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/7

The strategic growth research technique adopted by the subject matter experts behind this study full weighs upon the product application, product types and important industry terminologies and definition to help business owners to build a robust business plan as well as a progressive map for their product and services. Moreover, the agile methods to assess various factors including demand and supply status, consumption volume, customer preference, spending capacity and import and export trends work as a boon to those diversifying in a new line of product.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Logi-Tag Systems, Cardinal Health, LLC, Terso Solutions, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd, CenTrak, Tagsys, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Impinj, Inc., MetraTec GmbH, and Palex Medical SA, among others.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global RFID in Healthcare Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global RFID in Healthcare market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the RFID in Healthcare market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Proceed To Buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/7

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global RFID in Healthcare Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Systems & Software

Tags

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. RFID in Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. RFID in Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising requirement for reducing operating costs

4.2.2.2. Adoption of Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) in healthcare

4.2.2.3. Recent technological advancement

4.2.2.4. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

4.2.2.5. Mandates for increasing patient safety

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Industry Challenges

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. RFID in Healthcare Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Location Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Tags

5.1.2. Systems and Software

Continued…!

Customization link@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/7

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Pulse Oximeter Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pulse-oximeter-market

Heart rhythm devices Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heart-rhythm-devices-market

Stem Cell Therapy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stem-cell-therapy-market

Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chronic-rhinosinusitis-market

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/active-psoriatic-arthritis-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.