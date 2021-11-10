Plastic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for plastic adhesives in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic adhesives market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector. Plastic adhesives find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products. Plastic adhesives such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.

The report on the Global plastic adhesives Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the plastic adhesives Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for the acquisition of Lord Corporation worth USD 3.68 billion. Lord Corporation provides a wide range of adhesives, specialty materials, coatings, vibration & motion control technologies.

Acrylic adhesives are garnering significant traction in the market, owing to the offering of superior temperature, ultraviolet, and oxidation resistance; and hence find preferable usage in outdoor purposes. Acrylic adhesives have the capability to counter the negative plasticizing action taking place with rubber and providing better resistance to chemical exposure.

In the treatment of sports injury, plastic adhesives find application for the wrapping of soft tissue injuries for compression and support, thereby assisting in limiting swelling and safeguarding the affected area.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, due to the growth of the end-use industries such as the building & construction and packaging industry. China is likely to observe a substantial rise in the plastic adhesives demand, attributed to the surging automotive production, as well as supportive government policies for the production of electronics products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players operating in the global plastic adhesives market and studied in the report include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.

plastic adhesives Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic adhesives market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Assembly

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.

In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Plastic Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Plastic Adhesives Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand in the packaging sector



4.2.2.2. Growth of the building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Increasing usage in production of adhesive bandages



4.2.2.4. Surging demand from the APAC region



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Volatility in the price of raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

Furthermore, the report is updated with the changes in the market dynamics and economic scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and provides a detailed assessment of the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The comprehensive report addresses the following questions:

Which region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years?

Which application or end-user segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected timeline?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth?

What are the macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market?

What are the recent R&D and technological advancements in the plastic adhesives market?

