Orthodontics Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players

The rising occurrence of dental diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest research on the Orthodontics market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Orthodontics industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants.

The orthodontics market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of dental diseases. About 2.3 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to be suffering from permanent teeth caries, and over 530 million are found to be suffering from primary teeth caries. Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.

The Global Orthodontics Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Key Findings

In July 2020, OrVance signed a partnership agreement with GC Orthodontics America for funding the substitution of conventional dental wax used in orthodontic procedures with OrthoDots® CLEAR, an innovative dental care standard.

Orthodontic instruments are likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period attributed to a rise in the replacement rate of the handheld instruments, growing awareness associated with instruments' hygiene, and growing demand for orthodontics.

Adults comprise about a quarter of the orthodontic patients as crooked teeth may cause other dental issues, including tooth decay, chewing difficulty, and gum disease.

Regional Bifurcation of the Orthodontics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instrument

Consumables

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric

Wire

Archwires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Children

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Orthodontics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Orthodontics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of dental diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology

4.2.2.4. Rising awareness pertaining to dental malocclusion

4.2.2.5. Surging demand for cosmetic dentistry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Side-effects of orthodontics procedure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Orthodontics Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Instrument

5.1.2. Consumables

5.1.2.1. Brackets

5.1.2.1.1. Fixed

5.1.2.1.2. Removable

5.1.2.2. Anchorage Appliances

5.1.2.2.1. Bands & Buccal Tubes

5.1.2.2.2. Miniscrews

5.1.2.3. Ligatures

5.1.2.3.1. Elastomeric

5.1.2.3.2. Wire

5.1.2.4. Archwires

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

