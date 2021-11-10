Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The factors projected to drive the market during the forecast period are global demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Joint Reconstruction Devices industry. In vitro fertilization market revenue growth is due to rising infertility incidence, attributable to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and related conditions and diseases.

The growing incidences of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders causing discomfort, weakness, and inflammation in joints like knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, among others, and the need to treat them is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in life expectancy leads to rising cases associated with joint disorders, particularly in developing nations, hence substantially driving the market growth of joint reconstruction devices.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Joint Reconstruction Devices market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Joint Reconstruction Devices market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Joint Reconstruction Devices market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Nuvasive Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet, DJO Global Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, and Microport Scientific Corporation, among others.

Key Highlights

By type, the ankle type accounted for a revenue of USD 5.69 billion in 2019 in the joint reconstruction devices market and is likely to rise with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period as they are designed to provide patients with faster and longer-term relief, conducted through arthroscopy.

By technique, the arthroscopy technique is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecasted period as many of these procedures are conducted under local anesthetics, reducing the overall procedure rate directly related to the rising incidence of the disorders correlated with the joint.

By application, orthopedic clinic applications are significant contributors to the joint reconstruction devices market, due to the broad population of cases comprising primarily of people recovering from orthopedic disorders as they are surgically implanted, were mostly treated in clinics.

Regional Overview:

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint replacement

Osteotomy

Arthroscopy

Resurfacing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Joint Reconstruction Devices market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Joint Reconstruction Devices market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for customized knee implants

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical techniques

4.2.2.3. Unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits leading to various joint issues

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost associated with the procedure

4.2.3.2. Increasing awareness about non-surgical methods

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Joint Reconstruction Devices Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Knee

5.1.2. Hip

5.1.3. Shoulder

5.1.4. Ankle

5.1.5. Others

Continued…!

