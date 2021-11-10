Food Safety Testing System Market to Reach USD 33.78 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increased chemical contamination outbreaks and growing awareness of food safety in food processing industries. are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The all-encompassing report on the Food Safety Testing System market projects the prospective growth of the industry. It gives and extensive analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings to draw a forecast of the growth in the years 2020 to 2027. The study estimates the potential growth of the industry and the factors responsible for the expansion of the business. The study highlights the driving forces, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market.

Governments and food producers have been making substantial efforts to improve the quality of edible products due to contamination-related health and economic harm. In addition, improved safety checks are likely to result in the involvement of authorities such as FDA and FSSAI to ensure compliance with quality requirements for goods. The market for such safety check is highly competitive, as key players not only compete with other testing companies, but also with end user and government agencies internal analytics departments.

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Food Safety Testing System Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and discusses investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.

Some Key Highlights

Increased consumer awareness for genetically-modified foods is the most rapidly growing segment in GMOs, and the global GMO research industry is projected to be powered by efficient technological trends.

The lack of knowledge on genetically modified food's Nutritional and Health characteristics leads consumers to conclude that they are not food protection and therefore contributes to the need for GMO testing and labeling.

In the context of the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulatory measures to control meat and poultry contamination in slaughterhouse and processing plants. The high demand for seafood products is a key factor driving the growth of the marine testing industry.

Regional Bifurcation of the Food Safety Testing Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Food Safety Testing market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Food Safety Testing market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Food Safety Testing Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Food Safety Testing Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Food Safety Testing Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Food Safety Testing Market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Safety Testing System Market on the basis of Test, Application, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Microbiological

Residues & Contamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Safety Testing System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Safety Testing System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in demand for convenience and packaged food products

4.2.2.2. Increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Industry Challenges

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Food Safety Testing System Market By Test Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Test Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Allergen Testing

5.1.2. Chemical & Nutritional

5.1.3. Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

5.1.4. Microbiological

5.1.5. Residues & Contamination

5.1.6. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

