Fiberglass Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities & Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Market Size – USD 11.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in infrastructure and construction industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiberglass market is likely to reach USD 15.79 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for insulated building roofs and walls. The low heat distribution gradient and non-conductive nature of fiberglass, which make it suitable for utilization in the construction of insulated roofs and walls, has driven the fiberglass market. Extensive usage of fiberglass composites across various industries, such as chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper, offshore drilling, mining & mineral, waste & wastewater, metal processing, and food processing industries, is contributing to the fiberglass market. A key factor driving the market is that fiberglass composites are highly customizable and they offer several advantages over traditional materials.

Emergen research has recently published a detailed report on the global Fiberglass market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis of the Fiberglass market through verified and validated data curated to offer accurate insights. The report also offers a region wise and country wise analysis of the Fiberglass market and contains a detailed analysis of the key elements influencing the growth of the market in the region. The research study also contains historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC. (CTG), Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Insulation, and AGY Holding Corp.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Owens Corning announced a new product line called FOAMULAR® NGX insulation. The proprietary blowing agent in this new line of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam products delivers 90% reduction in global warming potential (GWP), without sacrificing product performance.

The glass wool segment held the largest market share of 33.5% in 2019. Increasing expenditure on ongoing construction projects in developed as well as developing economies has resulted in increased demand for glass wool.

The composites segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The non-conductive nature and lower heat distribution gradient of fiberglass help in making it a great electric insulator. Also, it saves energy and lowers utility bills, which has increased utilization of fiberglass composites in the construction & infrastructure industry.

The automobiles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Increasing automotive sales in the Asia Pacific region have driven use of fiberglass components in the manufacture of automobile parts.

Furthermore, the report covers a comprehensive overview of the key regions and market segmentation into types and applications. The regional analysis of the global Fiberglass market considers key geographical regions of the world to study different aspects of the market. Emergen Research has segmented the global fiberglass market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Roving

Glass Wool

Chopped Strands

Yarn

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Composites

Insulation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Wind Energy

Automobiles

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

