Food Ingredients Market to Reach USD 84.97 Billion by 2027

The promising growth of the market is driven by the higher expansion in the processed foods and ready-to-serve foods market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Ingredients Market report studies the presence of these companies in major geographical regions and their individual placement in the worldwide business. It helps in projecting the growth of Food Ingredients through the years and in predicting its expansion in the forecasted time span. The increase in the demand for the product is boosting the overall production to ensure a smooth functioning demand-supply chain.

Higher consumer preference for the extended nutritious value, rising requirement for the cold-storage foods, the higher proliferation of the ready-made packaged & ready-to-serve foods, foods with lower calorific values & dietary foods, and cheaper alternatives of the premium edibles are a few additional market driving factors. Food Flavors and Enhancers hold the highest amount of research & developments undergone by the flavor manufacturers, and a higher preference has been attributed to the Natural Extracts and Fruit Flavoring agents.

Further key findings

In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new dietary fiber in the United States with a name Novelose 3490. The fiber was originally launched in the Asia Pacific region and enabled the food manufacturers to develop high-fiber bakery & snacks products that could satisfy the consumer demand regarding digestive wellness.

A higher penetration for the online business channels or e-commerce chains for the food ingredients owing to the reduced price offering and availability newer product line-ups & bulk product availability from a higher number of available sellers are deliberately helping to create enforcement to the market.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the food flavoring, emulsifying, and preserving research & development and increasing usage of the food ingredients, and a substantial economic development along with a mentionable shift in the consumer preferences in the food & beverage sectors deliberately propel the market enforcement.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Corbion Purac, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer Daniels Midland, Riken Vitamin, Palsgaard, and Dupont- Danisco, among others.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Food Ingredients Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Food Ingredients market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Food Ingredients market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Ingredients Market on the basis of Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Preservatives

Natural Antioxidants

Sorbates

Benzonates

Others

Sweeteners

Bulk Sweeteners

Sucrose

Fructose

Lactose

High Fructose

Others

Sugar Substitutes

Sucralose

Xylitol

Stevia

Aspartame

Saccharine

Others

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Organized retail penetration

4.2.2.2. Drastic shift in the consumer preference

4.2.2.3. Higher expectancy of the shelf-life

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Constraint in efficient processing techniques

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Food Ingredients Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Preservatives

5.1.1.1. Natural Antioxidants

5.1.1.2. Sorbates

5.1.1.3. Benzonates

5.1.1.4. Others

5.1.2. Sweeteners

5.1.2.1. Bulk Sweeteners

5.1.2.1.1. Sucrose

5.1.2.1.2. Fructose

5.1.2.1.3. Lactose

5.1.2.1.4. High Fructose

5.1.2.1.5. Others

5.1.2.2. Sugar Substitutes

5.1.2.2.1. Sucralose

5.1.2.2.2. Xylitol

5.1.2.2.3. Stevia

5.1.2.2.4. Aspartame

5.1.2.2.5. Saccharine

5.1.2.2.6. Others

5.1.3. Emulsifiers

5.1.3.1. Mono-Di-Glycerides

5.1.3.2. Lecithin

5.1.3.3. Sorbitan Esters

5.1.3.4. Others

5.1.4. Anti-Caking

5.1.4.1. Calcium compounds

5.1.4.2. Sodium compounds

5.1.4.3. Silicon Dioxide

5.1.4.4. Others

5.1.5. Enzymes

5.1.5.1. Carbohydrases

5.1.5.2. Protease

5.1.5.3. Lipase

5.1.5.4. Others

5.1.6. Hydrocolloids

5.1.6.1. Starch

5.1.6.2. Gelatin Gum

5.1.6.3. Xanthan Gum

5.1.6.4. Others

5.1.7. Food Flavors and Enhancers

5.1.7.1. Natural Extracts

5.1.7.2. Fruit flavors

5.1.7.3. Monosodium Glutamate

5.1.7.4. Others

5.1.8. Food Colorants

5.1.8.1. Synthetic Food

5.1.8.2. Natural Food

5.1.8.3. Others

5.1.9. Acidulants

5.1.9.1. Citric Acid

5.1.9.2. Phosphoric Acid

5.1.9.3. Lactic Acid

5.1.9.4. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

