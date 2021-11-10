Culture Media Market is projected to reach USD 11.10 Billion by 2028, Finds Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases & rising emphasis on personalized medicine are significant factors driving culture media market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extensive survey on the Culture Media market further identifies data that best fits the business requirement such as product classification, application and important definition. In addition, the study takes into account series of industry-leading events designed to enlighten the product owners on return on investment, investment feasibility, supply chain management, consumption volume, customer behaviour and demand and supply. To bring in more accuracy and quality to the study of Culture Media market the report interprets critical information through tables, infographics, and charts.

Steady market revenue growth of culture media can be attributed to its increasing use in pharmaceutical microbiology. Culture media is considered highly essential for numerous microbiological tests for pure culture procurement, microbial cells growing & counting, and cultivation & segregation of microorganisms. Absence of high-quality culture media results in reduction of possibility of attaining precise, repeatable, and reproducible microbiological test results. Microbiological culture media promotes growth, sustenance, and survival of microorganisms by providing essential nutrients, cell growth hormones, and growth factors.

Get Free Sample Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/829

A recent study on the Culture Media market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation for the forecast period, 2020-2028. The market intelligence reports on Culture Media market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.

Companies profiled in the global Culture Media market:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Himedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Infors AG.

Further Key Highlights

In December 2019, Sartorius, which is a life science research firm, signed an agreement to acquire Biological Industries, which is an Israel-based firm engaged in cell culture media development and production. Sartorius would purchase 50% share of Biological Industries for over USD 52.0 million.

By research type, cytogenetics segment contributed a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Cytogenetics play a crucial role in characterization of innovative alterations and recognition of chromosomal abnormalities related to malignancies. It further enables more research and advances the know-how associated with genetic aspects of diseases. Also, a possible enhancement in patient survival can be achieved by new drug development via understanding molecular mechanisms. Robust strength of cytogenetic research analysis is likely to provide global assessment of structural and numerical abnormalities in one single assay.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Get discount on report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/829

Emergen Research has segmented global culture media market on the basis of type, research type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemically Defined Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Specialty Media

Serum-free Media

Stem-cell Media

Custom Media Formulation

Others

Research Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell Therapy

Cytogenetics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceutical Company

Research Laboratory

Academic Institute

Others

Key Features of the Culture Media Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Proceed to buy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/829

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Culture Media Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Culture Media Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing need for monoclonal antibodies

4.2.2.2. Rising emphasis on personalized medicine

4.2.2.3. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.4. Increased investment in research and development

4.2.2.5. Rising awareness about vaccines based on cell culture

4.2.2.6. Increasing demand for single-use technologies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with culture media

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Culture Media Market by Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Chemically Defined Media

5.1.2. Lysogeny Broth

5.1.3. Classical Media

5.1.4. Specialty Media

5.1.5. Serum-Free Media

5.1.6. Stem-Cell Media

5.1.7. Custom Media Formulation

5.1.8. Others

Continued…!

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/829

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Femtech Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/femtech-market

Microfluidics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microfluidics-market

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-market

Cancer Immunotherapy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-immunotherapy-market

mHealth Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.