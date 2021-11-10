Advanced Wound Care Market (2020 to 2027) - by Type of Material, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence study on Advanced Wound Care market relies on statistics derived from the application of both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the operational model, opportunities and competitive landscape of Advanced Wound Care market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.

The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for advanced wound care products. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.

In addition, the research on the Advanced Wound Care market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Advanced Wound Care market on the basis of the end-user, product type, application and demography for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as the impacting factor and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources like charts, tables, and infographics.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Advanced Wound Care market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

Key Highlights

The large proportion of surgical wounds in the wound type segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment's growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for moist wound therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors that drive this segment's growth include the increasing incidence of diabetes-associated ulcers and increased demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings to treat such wounds.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Advanced Wound Care market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Advanced Wound Care market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Advanced Wound Care Market on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid growth in the geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increased incidence of diabetes

4.2.2.3. Rising innovation in advanced wound care products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Moist Wound Dressings

5.1.1.1. Foam

5.1.1.2. Hydrocolloid

5.1.1.3. Film

5.1.1.4. Alginate

5.1.1.5. Hydrogel

5.1.1.6. Collagen

5.1.2. Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.2.1. Pressure Relief Devices

5.1.2.2. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

5.1.2.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

5.1.2.4. Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.1.2.5. Other Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.3. Active Wound Care

5.1.3.1. Artificial Skin and Substitutes

5.1.3.2. Autografts

Continued…!

