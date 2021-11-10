Tampon Market to Experience Fastest Growth in North America & Asia-Pacific Region [ 2019–2026]

Tampon

North America accounted for the majority of the global tampon market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Tampon Market by Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), Material (Cotton, Rayon, and Blended), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacy & Retail Stores)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Tampon Market by Product (Radially Wound Pledget And Rectangular/Square Pad), Material (Cotton, Rayon, and Blended), and Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Pharmacy & Retail Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

A tampon is a female sanitary solution made from medical grade material that is safe to insert in vagina. Tampons provide adequate leakage protection and more comfort compared to other available alternatives and are one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection. Tampons do not interfere in the normal working of the body, even if a person is running or swimming. Furthermore, these are easy to use, hygienic, safe, and cost effective

The global tampon market is segmented on product, material, distribution channel and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into radially wound pledget and rectangular/square pad. Based on material, the market is classified into cotton, rayon and blended.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Bodywise (UK) Ltd, Corman SpA, Lil-Lets UK Limited, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Unicharm Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

By product, the radially wound pledget tampons segment accounted for the highest market share of 46% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 46% in 2018.

By material, blended segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

