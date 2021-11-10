Covid-19 Impact On Rapid Tests Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 43.42 billion by 2025

Rapid Tests

An increase in awareness of rapid tests played a major role in the growth of the rapid tests market.

Rapid Tests Market by Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product and Professional Rapid Test Product), Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Rapid Tests Market by Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product and Professional Rapid Test Product), Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, and Others), and End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rapid tests provide diagnostic results spontaneously to patients and are preferably used in preliminary screenings as well as and in settings with limited resources. An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, & cancer, rise in awareness about rapid tests owing to the test convenience, and low cost of the tests, majorly drive the growth of the rapid tests market. In addition, other factors, such as speed of diagnosis, specificity, and stability, fuel the market growth globally.

The professional rapid test products occupied the largest share in 2016 and are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for rapid tests in hospitals and mandated government policies for screening of diseases such as HIV, malaria, influenza, and others.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Akers Biosciences, Inc

Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

Hologic, Inc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc

OraSure Technologies, Inc

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Rapid Tests Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Rapid Tests Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Rapid Tests Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Benefits of rapid tests over laboratory testing

3.4.1.2. Increase in initiatives of government and nonprofit organizations towards health awareness

3.4.1.3. Increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Inadequate reimbursement policies for rapid test diagnostics

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

3.4.3.2. Increase in prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases across the world

3.4.4. Impact analysis

Rapid Tests Market: The Demand for the Market Will Drastically Increase in the Future