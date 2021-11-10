Surgical Equipment Market is entering a new age of innovation and productivity and growing at a CAGR of 6.3% [2020-2027]

Surgical Equipment

Asia-Pacific cell separation technologies market is anticipated to experience 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Surgical Equipment Market by Product (Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Devices, Others), Category (Reusable Surgical Equipment and Disposable Surgical Equipment)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Equipment Market by Product (Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Instruments, Electrosurgical Devices, Others), Category (Reusable Surgical Equipment and Disposable Surgical Equipment), and Application (Neurosurgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries, Wound Closure, Urology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Thoracic Surgery, Microvascular, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic Surgery, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic Application, Veterinary Application, Dental Application, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surgical equipment are tools with defined purposes to view internal body organs or modify biological tissues. Surgical equipment is used across surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, urology, laparoscopic, plastic surgery, cardiovascular, and others. The surgical equipment market growth can be attributed to the surge in prevalence of chronic disorders amongst geriatric population, increase in number of surgical procedures, and surge in demand for technologically advanced surgical procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic surgeries.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Medtronic Plc., Peters Surgical SASU, Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cousin-Biotech, Enthral Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, and KLS martin Group. The other players (not profiled in the report) in the value chain include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Dextera Surgical, Hospira, SIM Surgical, and among others.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, the electrosurgical devices segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2027.

By category, the reusable surgical equipment holds the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020-2027.

Based on handheld surgical equipment, the retractors segment registered the largest revenue in 2019.

Application-wise, the laparoscopy segment generated the highest revenue in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market in 2019.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Large pool of geriatric population and related rise in chronic diseases

3.4.1.2.Rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.4.1.3.Growth in demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.4.2.Restraints

3.4.2.1.High price competition

3.4.2.2.Unfavorable taxation policy

3.4.3.Opportunities

3.4.3.1.Various growth opportunities from emerging economies

3.4.3.2.Advanced technology

3.4.4.Impact analysis

