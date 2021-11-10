Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Projected To Reach $6,637 Million By 2023 - Medical Devices Outsourcing

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Recent advancements in the ECG devices such as potable, handheld, novel electrodes & sensors, and smartphone integration is set to propel the market growth.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Product (Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors), By Lead Type (Single Lead, 3-6 Lead, and 12-Lead), & by End User (Hospitals & Clinics)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Product (Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors), By Lead Type (Single Lead, 3-6 Lead, and 12-Lead), and by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Recent advancements in the ECG devices such as potable, handheld, novel electrodes & sensors, and smart phone integration is set to propel the market growth. In addition, rise in number of cardiovascular diseases along with soaring old age population propels the market growth. Moreover, emergence of novel ECG devices such as handheld ECG devices and ECG devices integrated with artificial intelligence systems supplements the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding early prevention of cardiovascular diseases in the developing economies, unstable reimbursement strategies for ECG devices, and increase in market saturation hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped emerging markets and increase in number of mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by market players offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of ECG market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Royal Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, Opto Circuits Limited, OSI Systems Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mindray Medical International Limited, and Medtronic.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

.The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

.It offers Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

.A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

.The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market growth.

