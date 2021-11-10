Customer Journey Analytics Market is Expected to Reach $26.88 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Customer Journey Analytics Market

Factors that are driving the growth of the market include growing demand for consistent customer support throughout business interaction.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in demand for consistent customer support throughout business interaction, accessibility of real time data, and expansion of retail industry augment the growth of the global customer journey analytics industry.

Conversely, complexity in overall data synchronization and data privacy hinder the growth to certain extent. However, focus on virtual touch points are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global customer journey analytics industry garnered $6.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $26.88 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019–2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Based on geography, North America contributed to more than one-third of the global customer journey analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate during the study period. Consecutively, the region across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.0% by 2026. The report also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global customer journey analytics market share in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during 2019–2026.

Highlights of the report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

Covid-19 Scenarios:

• Due to novel coronavirus outbreak, people have started to rely on e-commerce to avoid social gatherings. Also, the healthcare, food delivery services, and gaming sectors have led to increase in demand for customer journey analytics to determine buying preferences.

• Moreover, to continue working processes, the global key market players have adopted remote working system to maintain social distancing.

The key players in the global customer journey analytics market include Quadient, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Acxiom LLC, Adobe Systems, Inc., BryterCX, IBM Corporation, Nice Ltd, Pointillist,aand Verint Systems.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

