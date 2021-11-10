Personalized Medicine Market Qualitative Analysis, Innovative Product Facilitates & Strategic Business Planning By 2030

Personalized Medicine

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Personalized Medicine Market by Product Type (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Nutrition, and Wellness), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Blood Transfusion Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, and Cardiology), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Personalized medicines are also known as precision medicines. They are medical models that separate people into groups with medical decisions, interventions, and medicines which are prescribed as per the condition of the patient and their response to the medication. Personalized medicines differ from person to person. This medication is a specific treatment approach which differs from the traditional approach of “one size fits all” and treatment is designed as per individual person or group of peoples.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline.

Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Rise in patient pool suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer & diabetes, increase in demand for rapid onset action treatment procedures, surge in usage of combined drug therapies, grow in aging population all over the world, and increase in clinical trials for personalised medicine in neurology department are the key factors that drive the growth of the market.

2) However, high cost associated with personalized medications restrain the growth of the market.

3) Contrarily, favourable reimbursement policies by government and low probability of medical flaws & side effects are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

Roche Holding AG, Astra Zeneca PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Qiagen Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., American Association for Cancer Research, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Personalized Medicine Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Personalized Medicine Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Personalized Medicine Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

