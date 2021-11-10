Bioinformatics Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $24,731.61 Million by 2027

Bioinformatics Market

The surge in demand for clinical diagnostics and personalized medicines play a major role in the growth of the bioinformatics market.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bioinformatics Market by Technology & Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, and Bioinformatics Services), Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatics, Genomics, and Others), and Sector (Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Agriculture Bioinformatics, Academics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Bioinformatics is the conceptualization of biology, in terms of molecules, along with application of information technology to organize and understand the data associated with these molecules on a large scale. Bioinformatics utilizes computer to collect, analyze, integrate, and store the molecular and biological data, which is subsequently utilized in applications, such as drug development and discovery. Technology and services are the two important segments of bioinformatics market.

The bioinformatics market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in need for integrated data and increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc., Genedata AG, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Illumina Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The other players in the value chain include Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio), Dassault Systems, Eurofins Scientific, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Accelrys, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and among others.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Bioinformatics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Bioinformatics Market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bioinformatics Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Top player positioning, 2019

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Rise in need for integrated data

3.4.1.2.Increase in growth in proteomics & genomics

3.4.1.3.Drug discovery and development

3.4.2.Restraints

3.4.2.1.Lack of skilled personnel

3.4.2.2.Common data formats

3.4.3.Opportunity

3.4.3.1.Increase in need for integrated solutions & systems

