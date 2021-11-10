Respiratory Masks Market Huge Demand in COVID-19: Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Company Profile, CAGR & Forecast to 2030

Respiratory Masks

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the growth scenario of the respiratory mask market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Respiratory Masks Market by Product Type (Filtering Facepiece Particle (FFP), Common Grade Surgical Masks, Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks, and Other), Application (Military, Industrial, Public, Medical, and Others), Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Respiratory mask also known as a medical face mask, is a personal protective equipment worn by health professionals during medical treatments. It prevents the transmission of infections between patients. Moreover, any treatment of personnel helps in preventing the spread of micro-organisms. It acts as a barrier between inhalation of micro-organisms from air. The use of respiratory masks increases safety and precaution of healthcare workers. N-95 mask, 3 PLY mask, 2 PLY mask, and K-95 mask are the different types of respiratory masks available in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

There is an increase in the demand for medical supplies needed for the infected population. Respiratory support devices such as atomizers, life support machines, oxygen generators, and monitors are among the primarily used medical devices in clinical treatment. COVID-19 has also resulted in significant increase in the demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. The global Respiratory Masks market is segmented on the Product Type, Application, Material, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Increase in the number of cases of viral and bacterial infections, surge in hospital acquired infections, rise in burden of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 infection, and increased surgical procedure are the factors that drive the growth of the respiratory mask market.

2) However, the production of non-biodegradable respiratory masks such as plastic masks hinder the growth of respiratory mask.

3) The government initiatives to raise awareness about hygienic practices as well as rise in demand for infection protection procedures are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Alpha Solway Limited, Ambu A/S, Honeywell International, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Moldex-Metric, Prestige Ameritech, SAS Safety Corp., and VWR International, LLC.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Respiratory Masks Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Respiratory Masks Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Respiratory Masks Market growth.

