Powered Surgical Instrument Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2025

Powered surgical instruments are precisely designed technological instruments that are used during surgical procedures.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Powered Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Handpieces, Power Source & Controls, and Accessories), Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments, and Electric Instruments), and Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Handpieces segment to dominate the market throughout the study period

The handpieces segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of total market revenue, owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and rapid adoption of technologically advanced surgical instruments. However, the accessories segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the study period, owing to frequent change of surgical and electrical accessories due to occurrence of wear and tear of accessories over time. The power source & controls segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global powered surgical instrument market namely, AlloTech Co. Ltd., Conmed Corporation.Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, adeor Medical AG, Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC.

The other players in the value chain include De Soutter Medical Ltd., GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH, Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC, Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd., Intrauma S.p.A., and others.

