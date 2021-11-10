Sports Analytics Market Share , Demand , Top Leading Participants , Trend and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Analytics Market Size – USD 2.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Global Sports Analytics Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Sports Analytics Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies.

Global Sports Analytics Market Scenario 2028

The Global Sports Analytics Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Sports Analytics Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Sports Analytics Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Key Highlights of Report

The football segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of football globally.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions to optimize revenues and efficiently automate facilities for routine maintenance is expected to drive revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global sports analytics market during the forecast period.

The on-field segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of sports analytical solutions in several outdoor games including rugby, football, cricket, baseball, basketball, hockey, and others.

Key Companies in the Sports Analytics Market include:

Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, and Deltatre SpA

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports analytics market on the basis of component, sports type, deployment, analysis, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-field

Ticket Pricing

Fan Engagement

On-field

Video Analysis

Player & Team Analysis

Health Assessment

Region wise performance of the Sports Analytics Market industry

North America Sports Analytics Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Sports Analytics Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Sports Analytics Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Sports Analytics Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Sports Analytics Market growth.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Analytics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for fan engagement analysis

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for sports analytics solutions for merchandising

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness about advantages of sports analytics solutions

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sports Analytics Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

