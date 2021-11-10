Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Generate $9.36 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer preference for healthier bakery products, change in culture & lifestyle of the emerging Asian market, and increase in demand for convenience foods drive the growth of the global crypto asset management market. Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the total market share. Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to impact negatively on the global baking mix and enzymes market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market generated $0.67 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.36 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Pramod Borasi, a Senior Research Analyst at Allied Market Research, stated, “The cloud segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to a paradigm shift in deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models among SMEs and some large-scale organizations. In addition, leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to cloud-based models.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic elevated the adoption of cloud based crypto asset management solutions among banks and financial institutions to secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services.

• Moreover, cloud based crypto asset management offers improved flexibility as well as cost effective solutions to individuals and enterprises.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global crypto asset management market based on offerings, application, deployment mode, end user, and region.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on offerings, the wallet management solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global crypto asset management market analyzed in the research include Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited.

