Wi-Fi as a Service Market Demand , Top Leading Participants , Share , Trend and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size – USD 3.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects.

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Wi-Fi as a Service Market , rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies.

Get Free Sample Report Copy and All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/653

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Scenario 2028

The Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2028. The report studies the historical data of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Key Highlights of Report

The managed services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of managed services among end-user to address budgetary constraints and lack of technological knowledge are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Wi-Fi as a service among large enterprises for better network security among large enterprises.

The outdoor location segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of outdoor access points for smart cities and at colleges and universities.

Key Companies in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market include:

Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

To Read complete Wi-Fi as a Service Market Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/653

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysisCOVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi as a service market on the basis of service, organization size, location, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Others

Region wise performance of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market industry

North America Wi-Fi as a Service Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Wi-Fi as a Service Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Wi-Fi as a Service Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Wi-Fi as a Service Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Wi-Fi as a Service Market growth.

Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/653

Key Objectives of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wi-Fi as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Wi-Fi as a Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for Wi-Fi as a service

4.2.2.3. Rising need to save time and money when troubleshooting problems

4.2.2.4. Increasing need for easy BYOD management

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concern regarding data security and privacy

4.2.3.2. Failure of cloud connectivity issues

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wi-Fi as a Service Market By Service Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Continued …

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnostics-market

Medical Device Security Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-security-market

Connected Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-healthcare-market

Computer Aided Diagnosis Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-diagnosis-market

Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market :

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-market

Closed Loop Marketing Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/closed-loop-marketing-market

Healthcare Chatbots Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.