Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to grow from $510.32 billion in 2020 to $533.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $643.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market consists of sales of sporting goods, hobby-related products, musical instruments, and books by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing new toys; games; crafts items; pottery items; different books; bicycles and bicycle parts; camping equipment; exercise and fitness equipment; athletic uniforms; specialty sports footwear; and other sporting goods, equipment, and accessories. The entities in this industry are also engaged in retailing musical instruments such as piano, guitar, violin and others. Some of the players in this industry also provide repair and rental services for sporting goods and musical instruments.

Trends In The Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market

Many sporting goods manufactures are investing in achieving customization and personalization. With increasing number of online users, changing demographics and increased per-capita income, demand for unique and custom-made products have gained demand. Global sporting goods manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, ASICS, Sketchers, Fila etc., are investing more into this. Race Sporting Goods has launched customized sporting clothes to cater to demands of customers.

Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market Segments:

The global sporting good, hobby, musical instrument, and book store market is further segmented:

By Type: Sporting Goods Stores, Hobby, Toy, and Game Stores, Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores, Other Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

By Geography: The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market accounts for the largest share in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market Organizations Covered: Nike Inc; Reebok; Adidas AG; Puma SE; Amer Sports Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

