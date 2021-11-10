Global Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market Size And Growth Opportunities

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market is expected to grow from $1107.97 billion in 2020 to $1175.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1435.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market consists of sales of building material and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in in retailing specialized lines of new building materials, such as lumber, fencing, glass, doors, plumbing fixtures and supplies, electrical supplies, prefabricated buildings and kits, and kitchen and bath cabinets and countertops to be installed. The entities in this market are also engaged in retailing garden equipment such as powered lawnmowers, lawn and garden tractors, and other home lawn and garden equipment, such as tillers, shredders, yard vacuums, and leaf blowers.

Trends In The Global Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market

With rising awareness regarding environmental pollution, the demand for green building materials is increasing. Green building materials are sustainable, have low carbon footprint and help reduce exposure to toxic chemicals in residences and workplaces. These materials are moisture resistant; energy efficient; easy to maintain; and create less production waste. As people become aware about polluting and hazardous construction materials, the industry accommodates organic architecture and biodegradable materials in the design of homes and commercial spaces. Consumers now demand for safer products. For instance, American consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable building materials that are locally made, refurbished or remanufactured, and resilient to natural disasters.

Global Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market Segments:

The global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealer market is further segmented:

By Type: Building Material and Supplies Dealers, Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

By Geography: The global building material, garden equipment and supplies dealers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market accounts for the largest share in the global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market.

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2021 analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market share, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market players, building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers market segments and geographies.

Read Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Market Organizations Covered: Aditya Birla Group; Asahi Glass Company Limited; Ashland Inc; Associated Materials Inc; Boral Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

