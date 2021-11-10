5G Infrastructure Market Top Leading Participants , Growth, Demand , Trend and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

5G Infrastructure Market Size – USD 1.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 5G Infrastructure Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 5G Infrastructure Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 5G Infrastructure Market .The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of 5G radio access network is driving revenue growth of the hardware segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the sub-6 GHz segment is expected to lead among the other spectrum segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to rising usage of sub-6 GHz signals for developing smart cities.

Increasing deployment of non-standalone architecture to integrate 5G infrastructure with existing LTE infrastructure is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the non-standalone segment in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the 5G Infrastructure Market include:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone

Region wise performance of the 5G Infrastructure Market industry

North America 5G Infrastructure Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America 5G Infrastructure Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the 5G Infrastructure Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe 5G Infrastructure Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support 5G Infrastructure Market growth.

Key Objectives of the 5G Infrastructure Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table of Content

Market Taxonomy

Chapter 1:

Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Continued …

