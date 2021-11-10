Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market to Generate $12.4 Billion by 2023: Allied Market Research

Healthcare Cyber Security Market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in cyber-attacks, rise in demand for cloud services, and regulatory requirements and government norms drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2016, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global healthcare cyber security market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare cyber security market generated $4.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Sumeet Pal, a Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research, stated, “Healthcare industries globally have gone through rapid digitization. For instance, healthcare organizations focus on investing on enhanced patient monitoring solutions and healthcare information systems to improve patient care. Furthermore, drastic rise in the number of cyber-attacks and data breaches increases the need for enhanced data security solutions that are expected to ensure protection against hacking and unauthorized data access. ”

COVID-19 scenario:

• During the pandemic, thousands of healthcare workers were infected by coronavirus worldwide.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare cyber security market based on type, security, and region.

Based on type, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2016, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on security, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2016, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the cloud security segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2016, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2023. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global healthcare cyber security market analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Northrop Grumma Corporation, MacAfee, Inc., Sensato, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

