Increasing Use In Convenience Food Products Profits The Emulsifiers Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry for packaged and convenience food worldwide is contributing to the growth of the emulsifiers market. Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent microbial spoilage. Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing over time due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population, and the spread of coronavirus pandemic. For instance, according to Credit Suisse, a Switzerland-based investment banking company, retail sales of packaged food firms in the USA increased from 15% to 30% on average from March to May 2020. Hence, the increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry is expected to drive the growth of the emulsifiers market.

The global emulsifiers market size is expected to grow from $4.28 billion in 2020 to $4.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth of the emulsifiers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The emulsifiers market is expected to reach $6.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The increasing investment in research and development to make natural emulsifiers are shaping the emulsifiers market. Major companies operating in the emulsifiers sector are focused on developing and launching natural emulsifiers for use in manufacturing organic hair care and skincare formulations and food products. For instance, in March 2020, Ingredion, a US-based ingredient provider launched a broth emulsifier called Evanesse made from chickpeas. The product is considered as a replacement for eggs or uses in dressings and sauces, without affecting taste or texture. Evanesce can replace OSA modified starches and other artificial emulsifiers and help food manufacturers looking to tout front-of-package claims on their products, such as natural or no artificial ingredients.

Major players covered in the global emulsifiers industry are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Kerry Group, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Stepan Company, Solvay S.A, Palsgaard A/S, Puratos Group., Spartan Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., and Beldem S.A.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the emulsifiers market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the emulsifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global emulsifiers market report is segmented by product into lecithin, mono and di-glycerides, stearyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, others, by chemical structure into natural, synthetic, semi-synthetic, by application into food emulsifiers, cosmetics and personal care, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, others.

