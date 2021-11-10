ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market is growing Rapidly as Market Expected to Reach $5,506.2 Million by 2025

The ASEAN and China biosimilars market is expected to reach $5,506.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market by Molecule Type (Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, and Peptide), and Application (Blood Disorder, Oncology Disease, Chronic & Autoimmune Disease, Growth Hormone Deficiency, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

China is projected to offer business expansion opportunities for biosimilars owing to its large population and centralized healthcare policies. This has propelled the government to offer numerous opportunities for the expansion of the biosimilars market across China. In addition, heavy investment by key players in ASEAN countries to increase the accessibility of biosimilars drives the market growth.

The ASEAN and China biosimilars market was valued at $687.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,506.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players

The major companies profiled in the report include 3SBIO Inc., Qilu Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG (Sandoz International GmBH), Pfizer Inc. (Hospira), STADA Arzneimittel, Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharmaceutical (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market analysis from 2020 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market growth.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

