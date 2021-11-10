Global Recreation Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Recreation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Recreation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the recreation market is expected to grow from $1253.24 billion in 2020 to $1425.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The recreation market is expected to reach $1916.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The recreation global market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The recreation global market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of recreation global market.

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions. For instance, Plopsaland De Panne in De Panne, Belgium has a new virtual reality wooden roller coaster called Heidi The Ride, which can reach speeds of more than 43 mph. Amusement park SeaWorld has started operating a new Kraken Virtual Reality Roller Coaster in Orlando. The Weave Breaker coaster brings the reality of jet skiing in an amusement park. Universal Studios have The Walking Dead mazes with augmented reality elements.

By Type: Amusements, Arts, Sports

Subsegments Covered: Amusement Parks, Gambling, Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks, Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies, Sports And Arts Promoters, Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

By Geography: The global recreation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific recreation market accounts for the largest share in the global recreation market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Recreation Market Organizations Covered: The Walt Disney Company; Las Vegas Sands; Universal Studios; MGM Resorts; Merlin Entertainment Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

