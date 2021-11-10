Innovative Variants In The Stevia Market Is Helping Companies Strengthen Their Position

Stevia Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Stevia Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of innovative product variants of stevia is a key trend gaining popularity in the stevia market. Major companies in the market are shifting towards product innovations to strengthen their position in the market and expand their product portfolios. Successful invention fosters additional development, allowing the company to scale and flourish while also ensuring that it meets the needs of its customers. For example, in February 2020, Socati, an Italian company that processes and manufactures pharmaceutical products announced the release of its CBD coffee brightener and CBD coffee sweetener, which uses stevia and monk fruit as sweeteners. The coffee sweetener is a quick-dissolving powder stick pack flavored with Madagascar vanilla and brown sugar.

Major players covered in the global stevia industry are GLG Life Tech Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., Stevia Corp., ADM, PureCircle Ltd., Sweet Green Fields LLC, Biosweet Ventures, Shandong Aojing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co.Ltd, and Hunan Nutramax Inc.

The global stevia market size is expected to grow from $604.50 million in 2020 to $675.22 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth of the stevia market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The stevia market is expected to reach $996.96 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

TBRC’s global stevia market report is segmented by product into powder, liquid, leaf, by nature into organic, conventional, by application into bakery, dairy food products, beverages, dietary supplements, confectionery, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the stevia market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stevia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Stevia Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Powder, Liquid, Leaf), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietary supplements, Confectionery), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides stevia market overview, forecast stevia market size and growth for the whole market, stevia market segments, and geographies, stevia market trends, stevia global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

