Evmann BV Chairman Ercan Varlıbaş attended a productive investment meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Dr. Ercan Varlıbaş, Chairman of the board of Dutch Evmann Investments Holding BV, attended a very productive meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Evmann seeks investment opportunities in therapeutic areas as well as ophthalmology and orthopedics. This new investment is expected to be made in either the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, or Hungary”AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS, HOLLANDA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ercan Varlıbaş, Chairman of the board of Dutch Evmann Investments Holding BV, the umbrella organization of "VSY Biotechnology Gmbh-Germany" and "Alsanza Medizintechnik und Pharma GmbH-Germany”, which both manufacture and sell innovative products in the field of ophthalmology and orthopedics in more than 90 countries spread over 6 continents, attended a very productive meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
— Exon Communications
Evmann which seeks investment opportunities in therapeutic areas as well as ophthalmology and orthopedics in line with its global growth strategy aims to diversify and expand its production in the field of biotechnology by establishing a new production facility; this new investment is expected to be made in either the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, or Hungary. This meeting with Prime Minister Orban was considered a positive step towards deciding to build this new facility in Hungary. Evmann Investments Holding which incorporates the most experienced names in the sector has demonstrated an aggressive growth strategy internationally to increase its appeal and effectiveness in new markets and develop innovative products, formed an executive management team at the beginning of 2021 consisting of experts and experienced people in their fields.
Evmann Investments Holding BV subsidiary company VSY Biotechnology GMBH launched AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®, the first and only Trifocal IOL combining patented enhanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®) with Pupil Adaptive Design, at the ESCRS 2021 congress held in Amsterdam. Two of the most important features that make the AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® different and unique from other products in the market are its advanced Sinusoidal Vision Technology (SVT®) and Pupil Adaptive design. SVT® provides uninterrupted vision at all distances by minimizing light loss, glare, and halo effect. Pupil Adaptive design optimizes lens performance for different light conditions based on the physiological behavior of the eye. This revolutionary development in cataract surgery has significantly improved the visual performance of many patients.
Hungary as a member of reputable international organizations such as the EU, UN, OECD, WTO, NATO, IMF, with a population of 10 million, follows a very stable trajectory when it comes to basic economic indicators such as inflation and unemployment and grows by 3 to 4 percent on average every year. An open economy, favorable foreign trade-oriented policies, a globally recognized workforce, advanced infrastructure, incentive programs, and a 9% corporate tax rate; the lowest of any European Union country are all very attractive points for investors. It’s a fact that Government incentives, tax exemptions, and free land allocation are among the conveniences that forward-thinking countries such as Hungary have implemented to encourage high levels of foreign investment.
Exon Communications
Exon Communications
0205788388
info@exon-trading.com