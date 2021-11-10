More about The next monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is December 7, 2021
November 9, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board’s Fifth Floor Hearing Room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. In lieu of in-person attendance, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via live stream using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/GAParoleBoard. Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.
____________________________ La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq. Director of Legal Services Executive Secretary to the Board