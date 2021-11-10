New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market is Projected to Hit USD 173.37 Billion in 2027 | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market Key Players Studied in this Report Are Tesla Inc., (California, United States), BYD (Shenzhen, China), Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC) (Hefei, China), Uber Technologies (California, United States), Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany), Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC) (Beijing, China), Lyft Inc., (California, United States), Baidu (Beijing, China), Didi Chuxing (Beijing, China), Amazon (Washington, United States), JAC Motors (Hefei, China).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global New Energy Vehicle Taxi market size is projected to experience dynamic growth from USD 151.95 billion in 2020 to USD 173.37 billion in 2027 owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in new energy vehicles, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market, 2020-2027”. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The sudden explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented turmoil across all economic systems around the globe, aggravating the already widespread uncertainty in the business world. Worldwide, governments have been taking emergency measures to wade their economies out of this crisis. Private sector entities are also exploring alternatives to survive these challenging times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are making concrete efforts to gain market intelligence and equip you with updated information to aid your fight against this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 CAGR 1.9% 2027 Value Projection USD 173.37 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 151.95 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Type, and Geography Growth Drivers Rising Government Initiatives and Investment to Aid Market Increasing Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to Spur Opportunities





New energy vehicles help to reduce the travel cost and require less maintenance as compared to other types of vehicles. There has been an increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by the leading companies in order to improve the efficiency and safety of new energy vehicles. This is an important factor responsible for the growth of this market. For instance, as per the data released by the International 5G Automobile Association, approximately 68 percent of accidents can be prevented by the adoption of 5G technology.

However, the lack of internet connectivity in the new energy vehicle taxis is projected to hamper the growth of this market.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of vehicle type, this market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By type, the market is divided into battery electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Based on geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Highlights/Summary:

The report supplies holistic research, based on primary, secondary, and tertiary sources, on the various factors and trends driving the market. This report also contains a comprehensive understanding of the key market players and their dominant growth strategies. Along with this, the report provides a nuanced segmentation of the market and a thorough analysis of each and every segment. Lastly, the report shares a broad-based study of the regional developments shaping the future outlook of the market.





Rising Consumer Inclination towards Eco-Friendly Cars to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there has been an increasing consumer inclination towards the use of eco-friendly cars for travelling long distances, as these cars help to reduce the air pollution and protect the environment from hazardous gas emissions. This is a crucial factor driving this market’s growth. Further, the increasing government investments for the development of charging infrastructure of electric cars are projected to fuel this market’s growth.

Rising Disposable Income of the People to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in the new energy vehicle taxi market share on account of the rising disposable income of the people, increasing number of road accidents, and growing pollution caused due to the vehicles in this region.

North America region is anticipated to grow speedily in this market owing to the several energy vehicle development projects by the government in this region.

Europe is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market due to the stringent rules and safety norms imposed by the government for driving the energy vehicle taxis in this region.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Tesla Inc.

BYD

Uber Technologies

Daimler AG

Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd.

Lyft Inc.

Baidu

Didi Chuxing

Amazon

JAC Motors





Global New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial vehicles

By Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles,

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





