Electric Boat Market Size [2021-2028] | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Vehicle, Catalyst, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Electric Boat market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for zero emission, and high-performance boats during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Electric Boat Market, 2021-2028.” It is a type of electric vehicle that uses batteries to move the boat rather than fuel to carry out marine operations. They employ batteries that are comparable to those used in electric vehicles. They are primarily ferries and small passenger boats that operate entirely on electricity on interior waterways.

The sudden explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented turmoil across all economic systems around the globe, aggravating the already widespread uncertainty in the business world. Worldwide, governments have been taking emergency measures to wade their economies out of this crisis. Private sector entities are also exploring alternatives to survive these challenging times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are making concrete efforts to gain market intelligence and equip you with updated information to aid your fight against this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.





Segments:



By boat type, the market is segmented into pure electric, and hybrid. On the basis of battery type, the market is segregated into nickel-based, lead acid, and lithium-ion. On the basis of application type, the market is fragmented into passenger, cargo, and others. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world by geography.

Rising Environmental Concerns to Stimulate Growth

The global electric boat market is expected to grow due to rising environmental concerns during the projected period. Pollution has become a major factor impacting the environment as demand for transportation, and travel by marine has increased. The market provides an environmentally beneficial alternative while also assisting in the expansion. Moreover, increasing tourism, boat transportation, boat leasing, increasing urbanization, standard of living, and monitoring criminal activities are major factors driving the growth of the market.





Government Initiatives to Promote Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest global electric boat market share during the forecast period. The government is focusing on reducing fuel emission, promoting zero-emission power sources, advanced battery systems, presence of prominent players, and high performance of longer-range batteries are the major contributing factors in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The government initiatives to promote tourism, businesses in coastal regions, high rate of recreational activities, and marine crop patrolling are expected to drive the market forward.

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Offer Advanced Products

Due to the existence of multiple big and local companies, the market is moderately consolidated. To improve their position in the market, several key market players are forming partnerships, and pursuing mergers and acquisitions with other firms. Furthermore, electric boat industry participants are concentrating on upgrading battery technology to get a competitive advantage over their competitors.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Frauscher Sensortechnik GmbH

Canadian Electric Boat Co.

Ruban Bleu

Echandia

Symphony Boat Company

GardaSolar s.r.l.

Duffy Electric Boat Company

Aquawatt

NavAlt Boats

Soel Yachts

RAND

Torqeedo GmbH





Global Electric Boat Market Segmentation:

By Boat Type:

Pure Electric

Hybrid

By Battery Type:

Nickel-Based

Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

By Application Type:

Passenger

Cargo

Other

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Technological Developments

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Electric Boat Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

