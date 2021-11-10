Governor Announces $450 Million Tourism Stimulus Package "Our tourism industry represents the essence of what sets New York apart from the rest. New York can't come back from this pandemic unless our tourism... Learn more about Governor Hochul…

President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) Stuart Appelbaum said, "Too many RWDSU members have suffered from a lack of hours or complete lack of employment due to the state's lingering loss of tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Our members in the Airline industry have particularly been hard hit. Supporting workers who have been impacted by the decline in tourism is a necessary component for our state's reopening."

President of 32BJ SEIU Kyle Bragg said, "Tourism is a vital economic engine for New York, and it's powered by workers who've been hit hard during the pandemic. We're pleased by the Governor's commitment to this critical sector and to a recovery that centers the workers who are its backbone. Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our economic comeback and will deliver meaningful relief to hardworking New Yorkers."

President of the NY Hotel Trades Council Rich Maroko said, "When NY shutdown in March 2020 due to COVID, no one could imagine that nearly two years later we'd still have thousands of tourism industry workers struggling with unemployment and now the loss of federal benefits. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the hundreds of millions of dollars the state will be providing to rehire workers and reopen the tourism industry, these workers finally have something to be hopeful for this holiday season. This plan will ease the financial suffering of tens of thousands of unemployed New Yorkers while creating a path back to active employment and growth for the tourism industry."

President and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden Adrian Benepe said, "The cultural institutions of NYC have long been part of the creative gravity that attracts tourists from all over the world, nation, and region to NYC. These visitors in turn create hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs--including at the same institutions--and are crucial to the tax base. Though we have seen a very solid return of local visitors and membership since the reopening and the gradual easing of the pandemic, we really missed having visitors from outside of NYC this past summer. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her large, dynamic, and sensible plan to help the tourism industry rebound, and to bring visitors back to NYC and to experience the culture (and horticultural beauty!) of places like Brooklyn Botanic Garden--helping to preserve and expand good jobs in Brooklyn."

President and CEO of The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce Linda Braun said, "The pandemic has turned New York City's economy on its head, in particular, our tourism and hospitality sectors. The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce thanks Governor Hochul for her commitment to new tourism funding. Increased tourism spending and the jobs created by this sector will be a huge part of the city's recovery."

NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon said, "We applaud Governor Hochul for her focus on the tourism and events industry by providing new resources and support for its accelerated recovery. As we work to bring visitors and events back to our state and city, jobs, spending, tax collections and economic stimulus will follow. On behalf of New York City's tourism and hospitality community, we look forward to collaborating even more with the state to ensure the full return of the visitor economy for the benefit of all New Yorkers."

New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association President Mark Dorr said, "As the tourism industry welcomes back international travelers today or the first time in 20-plus months, the industry is overwhelmed by Governor Hochul's announcement regarding the state's financial support of the its third-largest industry, tourism," said New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association's President, Mark Dorr. "From dedicated funding incentives for hotels bringing back workers, to grants that allow meeting planners to offer convention business discounts, it is all much needed support for an industry that was decimated by the pandemic. We applaud Governor Hochul for her vision as we continue to rebuild the world's best tourism destinations."

President and CEO Queens Chamber of Commerce Thomas J. Grech said, "After the devastation of the last 20 months the program being announced by Governor Hochul is just the shot in the arm at our small businesses need. We applaud her efforts to get this done."

Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said, "Today we are pleased to welcome the world back to Times Square and New York City so they can join the 1.6 million people who have been visiting Times Square each week. According to Visa data in 2019 international travelers spent 631 million dollars in Times Square and our businesses are anxiously awaiting that return, and while they wait we are thrilled to learn of this support from Albany to help bridge the gap for tourism related businesses that are so prevalent here in Times Square along with our small and business travel related industries who have suffered so much over the past year and a half."

President and CEO, Greater New York Chamber of Commerce Mark Jaffe said, "The Governor's tourism and economic recovery package hits the target. In order for NY to fully recover from the Covid pandemic; we need to help the industries and small businesses that were mandated to shut down for our public health & safety. It makes sense to provide incentives for tourism-based businesses (like restaurants, retail hotels. entertainment, cultural institutions and convention centers) so that they can hire the new employees that they desperately need. We can only boost employment in the tourism sector by providing pay incentives for those who are willing to go back to work as we come out of the pause. No doubts this package will help us recover. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul to help market NY globally "as open for business with clean & safe streets". The package announced today will no doubts help restore our world image and improve the livelihood of so many of the business & civic leaders we represent."

President of the Alliance for Downtown New York Jessica Lappin said, "Tourists flock to New York for our museums, Broadway shows, and to eat and shop in our home grown restaurants and shops. That's why investing in these unique businesses and cultural gems, and bringing back tourism, is critical to our recovery."

President and CEO of the New York State Tourism Industry Association Robert Provost said, "Governor Hochul is addressing the needs of the moment while incentivizing future success. This package will stimulate the return of group and international travel while supporting small business survival and those still struggling with job loss. It is hard to imagine a more comprehensive and strategic plan of support, and we owe Governor Hochul a thank you for her foresight and vision."

Executive Director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance Andrew Rigie said, "New York's restaurant and nightlife industry serve cuisines and scenes that represent local flavors and cultures from around the world. Unfortunately, so many of these small businesses that rely heavily on tourists have suffered tremendously throughout the pandemic, and that's why we commend Governor Hochul for her investment in, and support for the economic recovery of tourism. It will be a boost to our eating, drinking, dancing, cultural spots and jobs."

Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said, "This is great news for workers. Whether it's a subway or bus trip to the theater, a double-decker tour of Times Square, or a horse-carriage ride through Central Park, we are ready to once again show off our great city. We don't just move New York, we move the world when it comes to New York."

President and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce Jessica Walker said, "These new initiatives come at a critical moment in our recovery. We must regain our position as the number one tourist destination in the world in order to support small businesses and job growth for all New Yorkers. Thank you to Governor Hochul for putting forth a thoughtful roadmap to do just that."

President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City Kathryn Wylde said, "Governor Hochul is appropriately prioritizing further investment in cultural institutions as well as the retail, food services, accommodations and entertainment sectors that have suffered the greatest losses as a result of the cessation of tourism during the pandemic. These industries represent 9% of the city economy, but 20% of jobs in the city."

Co-Chair of the NY Independent Venue Association Jen Lyon said, “As the industry group representing over 200 NY independent venues and promoters, we have experienced firsthand the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the State’s live performance and tourism economies. Our members are continuing to experience over a 60% decline in ticket sales right now. We appreciate the Governor taking swift action after assuming office to support this critical sector and look forward to continuing to work together to ensure NY’s independent for-profit and nonprofit venues are able to fully recover."