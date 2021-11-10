Yessy Baby’s Genuine Leather Baby Shoes are Made in America

An industry leader in making leather baby shoes is leading the way in making products right here in America.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Yessy Baby, a Cleveland-based company that houses the nation’s premier online store for baby shoes, announced today that all of its baby shoes are made in America.

“We guarantee that every pair of Yessy Baby shoes are handcrafted in the USA from genuine, quality leather toe to heel,” said Klara Jeszenszki, spokesperson for Yessy Baby.

Yessy Baby specializes in making leather baby shoes for the littlest of feet because it knows feet are one of the most important parts of the body. The company makes its baby shoes from 100 percent Italian leather from the toe to heel, unlike many others out there, which use synthetic materials.

Making its genuine leather baby shoes in America could prove to have perfect timing. According to a recent survey by the Consumer Reports National Research Center, given a choice between a product made in the U.S. and an identical one made abroad, over 78 percent of Americans would rather buy the American product.

In addition, Yessy Baby recently added a designer collection of leather baby shoes, which include the Bow Tie Snow and Ocean Blue Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/classic-snow-white-leather-baby-shoes), Bow Plum and Metallic Silver Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/plum-and-metallic-silver-bow-baby-booties), Bow Gold and Metallic Brown Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/gold-and-metallic-brown-bow-baby-booties), and more.

Jeszenszki revealed that Yessy Baby, which has shoes for newborns to 18 months, provides a shoe sizing guide (https://www.yessybaby.com/size-guide) on its website.

About Yessy Baby

Yessy Baby was founded, owned, and operated by a mama and inspired by her mini. We feel it’s important to protect the littlest of feet by using natural materials, soft soles, and all by making it practical for parents - not to mention the cuteness. The best part of it all? All of our shoes are designed and made in Cleveland, Ohio.

