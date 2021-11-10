Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Demand, Size, Merger, Acquisition And Restraint Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.6%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size reached USD 5.64 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth, as carbon emissions continue to rise and more stringent norms are being deployed. Increased adoption of plug-in electric cars is being driven by rising levels of carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants produced by transportation fleets. As a result, demand for electric vehicle charging stations in both public and private locations is rising. Rising demand for green energy is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead. Green energy is expected to play a key role in both public and private electric charging points.

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry. The report covers the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2030. The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/87

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Scenario 2020-2030

The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2030. The report studies the historical data of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

E-mobility service provider segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period as E-mobility service providers offer optimal monetization, leading to increased network profitability, more freedom of choice, and improved electric fleet management.

Normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising demand for normal chargers among the working class owing to low cost, particularly in developing countries with larger demographics and increasing need for low-cost charging.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordably priced electric vehicles for regular usage is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse), ABB Ltd, Electrify America LLC, EV Connect, Inc., Greenlots, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the basis of provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Charging Point Operator

E-Mobility Service Provider

Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

CCS

Chademo

Normal Charge

Tesla Super Charger

Type-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 ( 240 V)

Level 3 (200V -600V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-in Hybrid PEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/87

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

Biofuels Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biofuels-market

Hydroponics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydroponics-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.