Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market Size Projected to Hit $12,727.54 Million by 2027

Internal trauma fixation device market size is projected to reach $12,727.54 mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market by Product (Closure Devices and Bone Cement), Material (Stainless Steel, Nitinol, Titanium, Tritium, and Polyether Ether Ketone), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases, surge in number of road accidents & injuries, and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the global internal trauma fixation device market. However, shortage of skilled workers and high initial costs regarding implants restrain the market growth. On the other hand, unlocked potential from developing countries create new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown, manufacturing activities have been halted and supply chain has been disrupted. The issues regarding shortage of raw materials also occurred.

Hospital authorities decided to perform bone implantation and fixation procedures in extreme or emergency cases. However, the procedures that were not urgent have been postponed to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, the staff has been reallocated for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

As governments of many countries imposed lockdown, the cases of road accidents and sports injuries lowered down considerably. So, the demand for fixation devices from hospitals also took a toll.

With governments of different countries relieving lockdown restrictions, the demand for these devices is expected to grow steadily as hospitals began carrying out implantation and fixation services.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Company (DePuy Synthes)

Medartis Holding AG

Orthopaedic Implant Company

Osteomed

Smith & Nephew plc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

