Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share, Scope, Segments and Opportunity Assessment Till 2027

Autonomous Vehicle Market Size – USD 53.50 Billion in 2019, Autonomous Vehicle Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle.

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Autonomous Vehicle industry. The report covers the Autonomous Vehicle Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Autonomous Vehicle market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Autonomous Vehicle market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Autonomous Vehicle market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Autonomous Vehicle market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Autonomous Vehicle industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Autonomous Vehicle market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Rise within the event of smart cities is also a key factor driving the expansion of the autonomous cars market. the electrical autonomous cars help reduce pollution in smart cities and also help to fight global temperature change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents is decreased by 90%, significantly improving the protection of our roads. Several countries like Mexico, Canada and also the US are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to assemble essential information, thereby reducing holdup and improving road safety. Therefore, rise within the event of smart cities is predicted to drive the expansion of the autonomous cars market.

Full automation vehicles may well be a key trend within the autonomous cars market. The automation vehicles can potentially perform most of the driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, like Waymo.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Autonomous Vehicle market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Autonomous Vehicle market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Autonomous Vehicle market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Vehicle Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride hail and share

Self-driving bus

Self-driving truck

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Autonomous Vehicle market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Autonomous Vehicle market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

