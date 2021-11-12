Universal Soul Love Becomes the Newest Member of the World Kindness Movement
Universal Soul Love
New South Wales-based charitable organisation Universal Soul Love has announced that it has become the newest member of the World Kindness Movement.BELLINGEN, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
New South Wales-based charitable organisation Universal Soul Love has announced that it has become the newest member of the World Kindness Movement. This is the latest step on the Universal Soul Love journey, coming two years after the organisation was granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations ECOSOC Branch in 2019.
The organisation's acceptance into the World Kindness Movement family was confirmed by Stephen Oke, secretary-general of the movement, in July 2021. Together with the movement's other international members, Universal Soul Love looks forward to a bright future of collaboration, communication and lasting results for the global community.
The World Kindness Movement in Focus
The World Kindness Movement, or WKM, is a not-for-profit body with a global focus. The WKM was born in September 1997, when a number of different kindness-oriented organisations came together for the first time at a conference in Japan.
Over the last two and a half decades, WKM has gained recognition as the premier global body for fostering and nurturing kindness across the world. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the body focuses on fostering connections between different nations and peoples across various locations, not in a regulatory capacity, but in a manner geared towards global collaboration and teamwork.
Currently, WKM works with members in over 27 nations across all continents. Member organisations are found in such locations as Brazil in South America and the USA and Canada in North America, Zimbabwe and Nigeria in Africa, China and Pakistan in Asia, Switzerland and the UK in Europe, as well as in Australia. This list shows only a few of the nations with representation within the WKM, and this list is growing.
Universal Soul Love Joins the World Kindness Movement
From 2021 onwards, Universal Soul Love will act as another representative of Australia within the WKM, joining a number of other Australian organisations already recognised by the movement. As part of this membership, Universal Soul Love will work to uphold the principles and great work of the WKM in its future initiatives.
The Universal Soul Love project provides the perfect complement to the ongoing positive ethos and action of WKM. The organisation was founded with a key mission in mind — to raise the conscious vibration of humanity to a higher level.
How Universal Soul Love Achieves Its Aims
The essence and philosophy of Universal Soul Love may form the project's basis, but it is the organisation's focus on active work in the community that has led to their membership in the World Kindness Movement. This active work reinforces and galvanises the key tenets of the Universal Soul Love organisation, and connects individuals and communities with real, tangible benefits in the process.
Meet the Founders and Learn More About Universal Soul Love
The project is built upon a solid grounding of love, devotion and global collaboration. Founders David Love and Dr Lana Love drew inspiration from their own romantic, spiritual and intellectual partnership and sought to take this message further, spreading awareness and action across the globe.
David Love has enjoyed a long and successful career as a private detective, operating in the United States. Working in this role, David was confronted with the ugly side of life, as well as the more uplifting aspects of humanity. With this background, he began to work towards something more positive and more broadly beneficial for our global society.
Dr Lana Love, on the other hand, forged a career as a psychiatrist here in Australia, becoming one of the leading practitioners in her field. This also gave Dr Lana formidable insight into the human condition and into the many spiritual, psychological and emotional obstacles that humanity is facing.
This is the beginning of a bright future for both the World Kindness Movement and the Universal Soul Love organisation, and it represents the latest next step on an ongoing journey of positivity and change for the whole world.
