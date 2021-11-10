WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / ARREST ON WARRANT AND VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/9/21 at 2136 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Northbound Mile Marker 16
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Donavin Hamilton
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time troopers from the Westminster barracks observed a motor vehicle violation on I-91 northbound near exit 4 in the town of Putney, VT. After further investigation, it was determined that Hamilton, who was a passenger, had a warrant and was in violation of previously issued court conditions. Hamilton was transported to the Westminster for processing. After processing he was brought to the Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Victoria Neufang
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691