WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / ARREST ON WARRANT AND VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS

CASE#: 21B104966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/9/21 at 2136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Northbound Mile Marker 16

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Donavin Hamilton

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time troopers from the Westminster barracks observed a motor vehicle violation on I-91 northbound near exit 4 in the town of Putney, VT. After further investigation, it was determined that Hamilton, who was a passenger, had a warrant and was in violation of previously issued court conditions. Hamilton was transported to the Westminster for processing. After processing he was brought to the Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/21/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

