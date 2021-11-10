Aerospace Materials Market Statistics, Facts, Business Opportunities By Leading Players & Forecast Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Aerospace Materials Market Size – USD 22.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerospace materials market size is expected to reach USD 37.36 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global aerospace materials market revenue growth rate can be attributed to rising focus on improving aircraft fuel-efficiency by light-weighting and use of more advanced materials and technologies. Aircraft manufacturers are making substantial investments and employing efforts to design and develop more lightweight aircraft following the concept of green aviation.

The Global Aerospace Materials Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Aerospace Materials industry. The report covers the Aerospace Materials Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Aerospace Materials market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Aerospace Materials market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2028. The Aerospace Materials market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Aerospace Materials Market Scenario 2020-2028

The Global Aerospace Materials Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Aerospace Materials market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Aerospace Materials industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Aerospace Materials market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021, Thyssenkrupp Aerospace signed into a three-year materials supply contract with South Korea’s, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). As per the agreement, Thyssenkrupp Aerospace will supply materials for military and civilian aircraft programs of KAI and manage supply chain.

Among the material type segments, titanium segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid rate over forecast period. Titanium alloys find extensive application in highly-loaded airframe sections, high Mach speed aircraft skin, undercarriage parts, fuselage, landing gear, jet engines, and various other aircraft parts and components that require fracture toughness, high strength, and resistance to fatigue. Also, titanium alloys are ideal for reducing weight of aircraft, while delivering a high strength-to-weight ratio.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Aerospace Materials market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Aerospace Materials market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Alcoa Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, DuPont, Constellium NV, Teijin Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Solvay Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, SABIC, and Materion Corporation.

Global Aerospace Materials Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Aerospace Materials market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace materials market on the basis of material type, application, aircraft type, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Steel Alloys

Super Alloys

Plastics

Composites

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Structural Frame

Cabin Interiors

Propulsion System

Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Rotorcrafts

General & Business Aircraft

Spacecraft

