Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of R Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 8, 2021, in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:20 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent lacerations. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Dameon Yates, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Knife).

