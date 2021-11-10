Suspects Sought in Carrying a Pistol without a License Offense: 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to a Carrying a Pistol without a License offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 9, 2021, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:19 pm, it was determined the suspects were in possession of a firearm at the listed location. The suspects made good their escape.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

