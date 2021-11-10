Medical Gases Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Medical Gas Solutions Inc., Air Gas Inc. Atlas Copco Ltd.

Medical Gases

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Medical Gases Market by Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gases Mixtures, and Medical Gas Equipment), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others)” — Allied Market Research

The research study of, "Medical Gases Market by Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gases Mixtures, and Medical Gas Equipment), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, and Academic & Research Institutions) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028", provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global medical gases market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. By product, the market is categorized into medical gases, medical gases mixtures, and medical gas equipment. Based on application, it is classified into therapeutic, diagnostics, biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, and others. Depending on end-user, it is fragmented into hospitals, home healthcare, academic & research institutions. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key factor driving the market growth includes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Safety and Innovation Act, which was implemented in July 2012 that enables manufacturers to control costs and to file for intellectual property rights for new medical gas and equipment products. Moreover, the increase in home healthcare application and the rise in the aging population boost the market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Medical Gas Solutions Inc.

The Linde Group

Air Liquide India Holding Pvt. Ltd

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Air Gas Inc.

Beacon Medaes

Praxair Inc.

GCE Holding AB

Atlas Copco Ltd.

SOL Spa

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Medical Gases Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Medical Gases Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Medical Gases market growth.

