QSS Technosoft Launches Its Sister Concern Company- Announces its Global Expansion to Europe
QSS Technosoft Launched Its Sister Concern Company, Expands Global Office in Poland, EuropePLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QSS Technosoft, a leading provider of world-class software development and support solutions headquartered in India, is excited to announce the company’s continued global expansion by launching its sister concern company- Triumfo IT Solutions in Poland. With this, the company further strengthens its identity offering the best software development & consulting services to businesses across Europe.
This announcement comes amid tremendous growth within the organization as its current global talent base surpasses 400 software experts.
The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Poland. This expansion opens up access to a very large pool of the finest software development talent in the region that the company can use to fuel the continued growth of QSS Technosoft. This will not only help to get more and more business but further brings a reliability factor among their European clients.
“After a decade of operation, the growth we have experienced this year has truly been unprecedented. All credit goes to our incredible team that has excelled and proven what it means to be a ‘world-class’ outfit,” adds Sanjay Pandey, the Co-founder at QSS Technosoft.
“By expanding our presence throughout Europe, I look forward to QSS' sustained growth as we continue to help businesses adapt and meet their IT needs. We continue to provide value to our current customers as well as open the door to many new and lucrative partnerships locally in this region. More updates will come in the coming months,” he further added.
This expansion would further help the company deliver quality IT services to local businesses at a time when there is a rapidly increasing demand for diverse software development services for different business domains.
“I am excited about the potential growth we would be witnessing. The expansion would allow us to re-engineer and re-invent our business to compete successfully in an ever-changing marketplace,” said Deepak Chhabra- President Global Delivery.
"In the past, we’ve had so much growth in our European operations. Having an office in Poland, staffed with Highly Skilled, Technical Project Leads & Managers, will be a tremendous service to our existing Customers in Europe" he further added.
About Triumfo IT Solutions
Triumfo IT Solutions is one of the leading IT service providers in Germany as well as abroad. The company has served diverse clients cutting across industries and continents. With a dedicated team to schedule support and services, the company has been serving clients across 10+countries and 5 continents with distinction for more than 20 years.
As a full-fledged IT service provider, Triumfo has marked its global presence with offices in five countries, including US, Europe, UAE and India, with a skilled team specializing in different technologies.
One can hire from their vast range of software development services including Mobile Applications, Web Design & Development, AI/Machine Learning, Ecommerce Solutions, Cloud Services, Internet of Things and more.
About QSS Technosoft
QSS Technosoft is a leading software- mobile & web development company with over 10 years of expertise in delivering 400+ projects for over 30+ different industries situated globally. Founded in 2010, the company provides industry-specific and niche technology solutions in terms of mobile app development, eCommerce development, website design and development, UI/UX design, QA & testing, support & maintenance, AI/Machine learning, cloud services, Blockchain & Chatbot development. The company relies on the latest technologies and has recently added Google’s Flutter app development & Golang development services to its extensive IT portfolio. The diverse domain expertise team of 200+ developers well demonstrates the company’s success across multiple business sectors.
Till now, the company has developed highly scalable & growth-oriented apps for industries like Healthcare, Telecom, Law Enforcement, Biometrics, Social Media, GIS, Education, E-commerce, Sports, etc. QSS invests in its knowledge, expertise, and passion and takes an end-to-end approach to develop software that guarantees the client’s success.
