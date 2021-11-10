Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,455 in the last 365 days.

Dubai's Top ERP Company Beams Announces Product Name Change To ‘BITS’

Top erp business management software company in dubai, UAE

software company in dubai, uae

Business management software solutions, erp dubai, crm, hrms, pos, project management, general trading, hrms dubai, digital marketing

Business management software solutions

The leading ERP partner changes its product names to reflect its switch from Beams IT Solutions to ‘Bits Soft’.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beams IT Solutions, The leading ERP partner in GCC, announced today that it has changed its all business management solution names to Bits. The name comes as a result of shortening the company name from Beams IT Solutions to Bits. The new name reflects its change in focus. Along with the change, a newly designed company logo has been revealed.

Beams IT Solutions has been developing Bits Soft ERP for the last 18 years and is a leader in all GCC countries. The company is based in Dubai but offers services in all GCC countries, as well as MENA and India. Using Bits Soft, an organization can extract valuable insights from raw data in order to make better business decisions faster and with more accuracy. The company will experiment with new solutions to spread Bits by 2022 to increase business growth and operational speed in all the industries.

“We are very excited to announce the name change and we’re confident about the new direction we’re taking,” said Beams Managing Director, Shahim EP.

About Beams IT Solutions

Beams IT Solutions is an industry leader in developing; Custom ERP Development Dubai, CRM, HRMS, retail POS, mobile apps, digital services and many other business management solutions.
https://beamserp.com/what-we-do/ | https://beamserp.com/case-studies/ | https://beamserp.com/courier-logistics/ | https://beamserp.com/restaurant-management/ | https://beamserp.com/asset-management/ | https://beamserp.com/gym-spa-management/ | https://beamserp.com/crm-solutions/ | https://beamserp.com/retail-pos/ | https://beamserp.com/oil-gas-management/ |

Contact

Beams IT Solutions
Website: https://www.beamserp.com
Email: sales@beamserp.com
Num: (+971)-55-193-4752, (+971)-42634426

Shihas ch
Beams IT Solutions
+971 56 523 0109
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Dubai's Top ERP Company Beams Announces Product Name Change To ‘BITS’

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.