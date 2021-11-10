Cuttings re-injection services Market Projected to Hit $259.7 Million by 2030

cuttings re-injection services market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cuttings re-injection services market was valued at $180.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $259.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. Cuttings re-injection is total containment or zero discharge drilling waste disposal process. It includes three significant components high-pressure injection pump, cuttings transfer system, and slurrification unit. In addition, some of the other optional equipment used in CRI process are grinding mill, slurry holding tank, and sizing shaker. Cuttings re-injection (CRI) services comprise project regulatory support, technical-engineering support, data management services for CRI disposal operations, daily technical-engineering support, process monitoring, and reporting during active CRI operations, and project documentation.

Factors propelling the cutting re-injection services market growth are its advantages such as its potential to discard other wastes that would have to be taken to shore for disposal, allowing utilization of less expensive drilling fluid, no need of offshore transportation, cuttings can be injected if pre-treated, less chances of ground and surface water contamination, and removal of seafloor effect. However, some of the disadvantages hindering the market growth are increase in air pollution because of large power needs, rise in requirement of large equipment and labors, and others.

The cuttings re-injection services market is segmented into type and application. Based on the type the market is categorized into dedicate injection and annular injection. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into on-shore and off-shore. Region-wise, the cutting re-injection services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The cutting re-injection services market share is analyzed for all segment and countries.

On the basis of type, the annular injection segment garnered 83.4% share in 2020. Based on the application, the onshore segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. CRI process is common to both onshore and offshore operations. But the CRI process is easily manageable on onshore site because of the availability of space.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific is expected grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. China has strong presence in South China Sea. Chinese oil & gas companies have come across with gas fields with reserves of around 300 billion tons along with oil fields reserves of around 200 million tons of oil.

Based on the region, Europe garnered market share of 26.6% and expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The UK government has announced to drill oil & gas wells in the North Sea. The government has granted permission to drill well as a part of a cautious transformation away from fossil fuels, and protect jobs and the economy.

Some of the key players operating in the cuttings re-injection services industry are Baker Hughes Company, NOV Inc., Advantek, Augean PLC, GN Solid Control, Haliburton, Schlumberger, PPLI, Weatherford, and Terralog Technologies.

Other players in the cuttings re-injection services market are Aker Solutions, Archer Limited, KCA Deutag, Odfjell Drilling, Drill Cuttings Disposal Company/ Apollo Resources, Step Oiltools, Derrick Corporation, Calder Limited, Scomi and others.

Impact of COVID-19 on the cuttings re-injection services market

The spread of COVID-19 in numerous countries halted the industrial activities.

This resulted into oversupply scenario in oil and gas sector.

This consequently resulted into decreased drilling activities.

The decrease in drilling activities resulted in decreased demand for oilfield services such as waste management.

