The Breast Reconstruction Market is Becoming a Significant Focus of Discussion in Healthcare [2020-2027]

Multi-disciplinary meetings are being conducted via video calls and these new-age practices are proving to be beneficial up to some extent.

The research study of, "Breast Reconstruction Market By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM)), by Placement (Submuscular Insertion, Subglandular Insertion, Dual-Plane Insertion), by Shape (Anatomical, Round), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the breast when cells begin to multiply uncontrollably. Breast cancer cells usually form a tumor that is visible on an x-ray or can be felt as a lump. Breast reconstruction is a surgical operation that restores shape of breast after mastectomy (surgery that removes breast to treat or prevent breast cancer) or any procedure used to correct congenital deformities.

As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2018, breast reconstruction is considered as one of the top five preferred cosmetic surgical procedures in U.S. Thus, the high number of these surgical procedures have resulted in increased demand for products associated with them, such as implants and tissue expanders expanding their market as well. As per the data published in 2016, by American Cancer Society, 61.0% of women with stage I or stage II breast cancer undergo lumpectomy or breast-conserving surgery, and around 36.0% of them choose for mastectomy.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

Due to the COVID – 19 outbreak, majority of healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations have concentrated on diagnostics kits, safety wearables (PPE kits, face shields, masks) and treatment therapies and medication against Novel coronavirus

R&D labs are also focusing on finding a breakthrough vaccine against Novel coronavirus

In addition, the medical professionals are engaged in providing COVID-19 related services, as a result, other healthcare segments have to face negligence

Similar has been the story for Breast cancer patients in U.S. where diagnosis and treatment of 325 thousand cases were projected in year 2020

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global breast reconstruction industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global breast reconstruction market growth scenario.

