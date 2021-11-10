Church Road Closed Due to Sinkhole in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Church Road is closed between Henderson Road and Gulph Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County due to a sinkhole, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Gulph Road. Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Church Road will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can examine the extent of the damage and develop a plan to repair the roadway.

